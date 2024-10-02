Facing probes on MUDA scam, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says 'court of conscience is above all courts'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today (October 2) said that the highest court is the court of conscience which is above all other courts. He gave this statement amid facing probes on MUDA scam matter.

“Justice may not always be served in courts. We must act according to our conscience. As Mahatma Gandhi said the highest court is the court of conscience, which is above all other courts,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the Gandhi Jayanti event organised by the Karnataka Gandhi Memorial Trust at Gandhi Bhavan.

“Justice may not always be served in today’s courts. Not everyone may receive justice from the current judicial system. But we must act according to our conscience,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that let the people praise or criticise, adding that let others acknowledge or ignore. “We must all act in line with the court of our conscience,” the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah also noted that merely giving speeches would not fulfil the aspirations of Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. “Their values and messages must spread throughout people’s hearts, and the government must formulate programs that contribute to building an equal society. I and my government are moving in this direction,” he stated.

He also praised former Prime Minister Late Lal Bahadur Shastri as a leader of great integrity and a model politician, adding that if we follow the paths shown by these great figures, we will truly honour them.

“We are breathing the air of freedom because of Gandhi’s struggle. Indians have received the honour of Gandhi being regarded as a leader for the entire world,” he said.

Law Minister HK Patil, Secretary of Gandhi Bhavan Vishukumar, and author of the book ‘Ellara Gandhi’, ‘Nataraj Huliyar’, among many other achievers, were present at the event.

Mahatma Gandhi's life has given me courage, hope: CM Siddaramaiah

On the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took out a march from Gandhi Bhavan to Gandhi statue on the premises of 'Vidhana Soudha' in Bengaluru.

In an online post, the Chief Minister said, "In a world full of communalism, dictatorship and violence, only Mahatma Gandhi, the embodiment of truth, peace and non-violence, can lead us by the hand."

"Bapu's life and thoughts have given me courage, strength and hope even in my current struggle of facing the real test of truth. Happy Gandhi Jayanti to all the people of the country," he added without referring to the twin investigations.

The ED on Monday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi BM by the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority).

The federal agency had also invoked relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him. On September 27, Lokayukta police registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju- from whom Swamy purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi- and others, following a Special Court order.

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti celebration in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Wearing white attire for the event to spread awareness about Gandhi’s philosophy, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were joined by other Ministers including Law Minister HK Patil, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Carrying national flags, raising slogans "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," "Vande Mataram", scores of Congress workers also took part in the Gandhi Walk amid tight security.

On the occasion, over 500 students took oath of cleanliness through video conference during the event organised at Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha.

Sharing pictures on 'X', Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC President, stated, "On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 155th birth anniversary and 100 years since he led the Belgaum (Belagavi) Freedom Struggle, I and the Chief Minister participated in the Gandhi Walk."

The oath of truth and non-violence is always hard but its fruits are eternal. Mahatma Gandhi taught that lesson to the world, he said.

"Today, thousands of workers and leaders took steps to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi who spread the message of peace to the world," he added.