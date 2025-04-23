Mother-in-law of Bengaluru man, killed in Pahalgam attack, says terrorists kept shooting him for 3 minutes Bharat Bhushan’s mother-in-law said the terrorists apparently asked if the tourists were Hindu and then shot them. She said the tourists were shot because they were Hindus, they shot my son-in-law.

Bengaluru:

Bharat Bhushan, an IT professional from Bengaluru, was shot dead in front of his wife and their three-year-old son by terrorists during the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday. Bhushan's mother-in-law, who spoke to her daughter, said that the terrorists asked the victims if they were Hindu and then kept shooting till they fell to the ground.

Bharat Bhushan’s mother-in-law said the terrorists apparently asked if the tourists were Hindu and then shot them, they were shot because they were Hindus, they shot my son-in-law, she said and added that the terrorists didn't shoot women and children, but shot only men in the head and they kept shooting till they fell down, she recounted the horrific ordeal.

Bharat Bhushan’s mother-in-law said her daughter is a doctor and after she realised her husband is dead, she took the mobile phone and the purse and ran from the spot. As per the updates from Bhushan's mother-in-law, her daughter, Sujatha, was taken by the Indian Army to a safe place.

Who was Bharat Bhushan?

41-year-old Bharat Bhushan was originally from Andhra Pradesh's Nellore and he used to manage his family-run diagnostic centre. They lived in Bengaluru's Mattikere area and he was on vacation with his wife and son.

On Tuesday, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya took to X and said he had spoken to \Sujatha and coordinated with the local administration for their safe stay in Anantnag.

"Just now spoke with Mrs. Sujata, a resident of Mattikere, Bengaluru. Her husband Sri Bharat Bhushan was shot dead earlier today in the terror attack. She and her 3-year-old son have survived," he wrote in a post on X.

Apart from Bhushan, another realtor from Karnataka's Shivamogga, Manjunath Rao, was also killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. He and his wife were on vacation with son.

Know all about Pahalgam terror attack

At least 26 people were killed and many others were injured as multiple terrorists opened fire on a tourist hotspot with rolling hills and verdant orchards.

Eyewitnesses stated that as the gunshots rang out, there was panic among the tourists who ran for cover. However, there was no place for them to hide in the wide, open space, they said.