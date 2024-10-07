Mangaluru: Body of missing businessman, brother of ex-MLA recovered from Falguni River

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Body of missing businessman, brother of ex-MLA recovered from Falguni River

A day after the businessman brother of former Karnataka MLA went missing, police have recovered his body in Karnataka's Mangaluru district today. Police have recovered Mumtaz Ali's body from the Falguni river. Mumtaz Ali's car was recovered near Kulur Bridge yesterday after which the police started a search operation. Mumtaz Ali was the brother of former MLA Mohiuddin Bawa. Police have started investigating the matter.

Body recovered from Falguni River

According to the information received, Mumtaz Ali was a well-known businessman in the district and was running a Muslim educational institution. Police are investigating all aspects of this case. With the help of local fishermen, SDRF and NDRF, the work of finding his body started on Sunday and this morning the fishermen found his body.

Mumtaz left his house at around 3 am on Sunday, but he did not return. Around 5 am, his car was found near the Kulur bridge. After this, his daughter informed the local police. The police who reached the spot suspected that he might have jumped from the bridge. At the same time, accident marks were seen in the car, which deepened this suspicion. However, the police are also investigating other aspects.

Honey trap suspected

According to the police, Mumtaz Ali's death is likely a result of a honeytrap as the family suspects that a group of some persons constantly blackmailed, threatened and harassed him, due to which he was forced to commit suicide. According to the family, since July 2024, these persons extorted more than 50 lakhs but continued to threaten him. Police investigation so far has also revealed that a woman named Rehmat had honey-trapped Mumtaz Ali and had an illicit relationship with him, then blackmailed him.

Before his disappearance at 3 am on October 6, 2024, Mumtaz Ali had recorded a voice message stating that some people forced him to take this desperate step. This voice message was sent to several family members and friends. On the complaint given by the family, the police have registered an FIR against the main female accused Rehmat, and her accomplices Abdul Sattar, Shafi, Mustafa, Shoaib and Siraj.