'Confusion at state level': Kharge on power tussle between Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Mallikarjun Kharge's statement came amid the ongoing power tussle in Karnataka between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) :

Amid the ongoing power tussle in Karnataka over the chief minister’s post, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday (December 21) clarified that any confusion regarding the leadership issue exists only at the local level and not within the party high command.

Kharge's clarification comes even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, also seen as a contender for the top post, have reiterated that the final decision on the state's leadership rests with the Congress high command.

Confusion at the local level: Kharge

"The high command hasn't created any confusion. It exists at the local level. How is it right to put the blame on the high command?" Kharge said while speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, according to PTI news agency.

Kharge further said the local leaders should take ownership of the internal disputes rather than blaming the high command. The Congress veteran also cautioned against claiming credit for the party's electoral success.

"Everyone has built the party. It's not any individual's effort. Congress has been built by party workers. Congress workers supported us," he said without naming anyone.

The opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha urged party workers to stop boasting about personal contributions and recognise the collective effort of the cadre.

Karnataka leadership tussle

Notably, Congress has been witnessing a tug of war for power between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the last few months. Several Congress MLAs reached Delhi seeking a change in leadership as the government completed half its tenure.

Speculation over leadership change intensified last month after the Congress government crossed the halfway mark of its term. This coincided with renewed chatter about an alleged 2023 “power-sharing agreement,” under which Shivakumar was expected by some party workers to take over as Chief Minister for the latter half of the five-year term.

Several of Shivakumar's supporters have publicly demanded that he be elevated to the top post. The growing pressure has prompted multiple strategic meetings between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, even as both leaders insist the government remains stable.

The Congress top brass, however, asked the two leaders to discuss the issue among themselves.

To dissolve contention over the issue, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar met for breakfast on two different occasions. Both leaders said they will comply with the decision taken by the party high command. They also held a joint press conference to demonstrate party unity.

