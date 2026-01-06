Karnataka to replace sanitary napkins with menstrual cups in schools. Check details According to the revised government order, the initiative will now be expanded statewide as part of efforts to promote sustainable and cost-effective menstrual hygiene solutions.

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department has decided to roll out the use of menstrual cups for students in government schools and colleges across the state, following what officials described as the successful implementation of a pilot project in select districts.

According to the revised government order, the initiative will now be expanded statewide as part of efforts to promote sustainable and cost-effective menstrual hygiene solutions. As per the revised plan, the department will procure 10,38,912 menstrual cups at an estimated cost of over Rs 61 crore. The procurement will be carried out through the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, officials said.

The move is expected to streamline supply and ensure uniform distribution across government educational institutions.

Significant reduction in sanitary napkin costs expected

Officials said the shift towards menstrual cups is likely to bring down the state’s expenditure on disposable sanitary napkins. Currently, the government spends around Rs 71 crore annually to purchase over 2.35 crore sanitary napkins for beneficiaries under the Shuchi scheme. According to estimates, transitioning to reusable menstrual cups could reduce costs by nearly Rs 10 crore each year.

Sanitary napkins to continue for transition period

The revised order makes it clear that sanitary napkins will not be withdrawn immediately. The Health Department will continue supplying sanitary napkins for the remaining three months of the current period to ensure a smooth transition. From the next academic year, beneficiaries will be provided with one menstrual cup, while awareness and orientation efforts are expected to be strengthened alongside distribution.

Focus on sustainability and menstrual hygiene

Officials said the initiative aligns with the state’s broader goals of promoting environmental sustainability, reducing waste and improving menstrual hygiene management among students.