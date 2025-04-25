Karnataka to observe state mourning on April 26 to mark Pope Francis funeral Pope Francis, 88, died on Easter Monday at the Domus Santa Marta hotel where he lived at the Vatican. The Vatican said that Francis suffered a stroke that led to a coma and heart failure.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka government has declared state mourning on Monday, on the day of Pope Francis's funeral. In an official notification issued on April 24, the state government informed that there will be no celebrations and the National Flag will be flown at half-mast. Ahead of the funeral, Pope Francis’ coffin will be sealed during a liturgical rite held in St. Peter’s Basilica on April 25 at 8 pm.

The government of India also issued a notice declaring state mourning for Pope Francis. The National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings and there will be no official entertainment on the day, an official statement issued Thursday said.

Karnataka government declares state mourning

The official notification reads, "His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy see" left to heavenly abode on 21.04.2025. The funeral of the said dignitary will be held on Saturday, the 26th of April, 2025. State Mourning will be observed across the state on the said day in honour of the deceased soul. During this period, all kind of official entertainment programs/events will be prohibited and the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly flown."

Statement issued by the Indian government

The official statement issued by PIB reads, "The Government of India had announced three-day state mourning as a mark of respect on the passing away of His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See. Two days' state mourning was observed on April 22 and April 23, 2025 and one day's state mourning will be observed on the day of the funeral," it said.

Pope Francis made his final public appearance on Easter Sunday, a day before his death. He appeared very frail, and delegated the celebration of the Easter Mass to a cardinal. But though his voice was weak, he blessed a crowd of faithful from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica.