Karnataka: Teacher held for raping minor student in Yadrami town

Karnataka: The Yadrami town was tense on Tuesday evening (December 3) after the incident came to light with students, teachers, and various organisations staging protests demanding strict action against the culprit.

Karnataka: Teacher held for raping minor student in Yadrami town.

Karnataka: A private school teacher was arrested for allegedly raping a minor student in Yadrami town, police said on Wednesday (December 4).

The man has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting the girl, studying in class five.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

Meanwhile, a local court in Balasore district on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl in 2022. Special POCSO judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar, relying upon 22 witnesses and 40 exhibits, sentenced the 26-year-old accused, along with a fine of Rs 6,000, special public prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda said.

In default of the payment, the convict has to undergo another two-year jail term, he said. According to the prosecution, the case was reported from a village in Simulia area, where the accused kidnapped the 16-year-old girl from her house on January 19, 2022 and raped her.

The family members lodged an FIR after failing to trace the girl.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl raped in moving ambulance in Mauganj

 
