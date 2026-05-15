Karnataka: Six killed, nine injured as tractor falls off bridge after crash in Koppal

Koppal:

A tragic road accident in Karnataka’s Koppal district claimed the lives of six people and left nine others injured on Friday after a lorry reportedly crashed into a tractor on the Tungabhadra bridge, police said.

According to the police, the tractor was carrying 15 passengers who were travelling to the Hulige temple when the incident occurred near Munirabad. The collision allegedly caused the driver to lose control, sending the vehicle off the bridge.

Officials said six passengers died at the scene, while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Koppal Superintendent of Police Ram L Arasiddi said preliminary investigation suggests that the lorry rammed into the tractor from behind, leading to the accident.

The Tungabhadra bridge comes under the limits of the Munirabad police station. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

4 killed in road accident on Bundelkhand Expressway

A family trip turned tragic on Thursday morning after an SUV crashed into a stationary truck on the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district. Four members of the same family lost their lives, while a teenage girl suffered critical injuries, police said.

The accident took place at around 9 am near Hathaura village under the Dehat Kotwali police station area. According to Superintendent of Police Palash Bansal, the SUV was travelling at high speed when it rammed into the rear of a parked truck.

Three passengers died at the scene, while another victim passed away during treatment at hospital. A 16-year-old girl, who was seriously injured in the collision, was later referred to Kanpur for specialised medical care.

The deceased were identified as Ajit, 28, his mother Premshila, 55, grandmother Chandrawati, 80, and aunt Nisha Vishwakarma, 40. The family belonged to Ramgarh village in Azamgarh district. Police said Ajit’s younger sister, Riya, was the only survivor and remains in critical condition.

Investigators said the family was travelling from Azamgarh to Kabarai town in Mahoba district, where Ajit operated a tyre business.

According to the police, the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel before the vehicle crashed into the truck.