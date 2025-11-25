Karnataka: Siddaramaiah asks Congress top brass to address confusion over CM change buzz Siddaramaiah on Saturday held a comprehensive discussion with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge amid the pandemonium in Karnataka Congress. While the CM is keeping Cabinet reshuffle on priority, Shivakumar wants the high command to first make a decision on leadership change.

Bengaluru:

Amid leadership change buzz in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said Congress high command should clear the air on the confusion by taking a suitable decision. On DK Shivakumar camp MLAs reaching Delhi to intensify pressure on the party high command for a leadership change, Siddaramaiah said he would abide by the decision taken by the party top brass, adding that the lawmakers were free to meet the leadership to share their opinion.

"Let them (legislators) go, MLAs have freedom. Let's see what opinion they give. Ultimately, the high command has to make the decision. We will abide by what the high command says,” he said.

Over 15 Shivakumar camp MLAs are in Delhi, reportedly pushing for Shivakumar to be made Chief Minister as part of the rotational arrangement earlier discussed within the party.

Siddaramaiah on Saturday held a comprehensive discussion with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge amid the pandemonium in Karnataka Congress. While the CM is keeping Cabinet reshuffle on priority, Shivakumar wants the high command to first make a decision on leadership change.

Siddaramaiah's statement is 'veda vakya' for us, says DK Shivakumar

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah’s words were like a "Veda Vakya" or sacred statement for him. He hailed Karnataka CM as a valuable asset to the Congress party and said that everyone in the government was working together under his guidance.

High command to take final call, says Kharge

When questioned about the leadership change, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party’s top leadership would take the final call on any change.

“I have nothing to say. You have been standing here continuously for three days. There is nothing to say about the developments happening here. Whatever happens, the high command will do it. It is not required to worry too much about it,” he said.

ALSO READ: