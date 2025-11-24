Karnataka: DK Shivakumar mounts pressure as Naga saints visit him, Rahul Gandhi to decide CM's fate Shivakumar demands a written assurance regarding the promised power transfer, as verbal assurances from 2.5 years ago are being challenged. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge clarified that the final decision rests with the party high command, likely Rahul Gandhi.

Bengaluru:

The Congress government in Karnataka is witnessing significant internal political unrest. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is reportedly unhappy with the party leadership, with his supporters keen to see him succeed as Chief Minister. However, current CM Siddaramaiah has shown no inclination to step down. Amid the mounting tensions, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge visited Bengaluru on Friday, but Shivakumar has yet to meet him.

Naga saints visit Shivakumar

Adding to the political buzz, a group of Naga saints visited DK Shivakumar's residence. One of the saints reportedly came from Kashi and blessed Shivakumar with the Chief Ministerial role. This unusual development has drawn widespread attention and speculation, fueling discussions about Shivakumar’s ambitions.

Energy minister KJ George emerges as key mediator

Energy Minister KJ George has emerged as a pivotal figure in mediating the ongoing tussle. On Sunday, George first met CM Siddaramaiah at his residence, followed by a meeting with Congress President Kharge. Later, DK Shivakumar visited George’s home for a one-hour discussion. Sources indicate that George advised Shivakumar to remain patient until the state budget session in March, while Shivakumar sought concrete assurances from the party leadership regarding his political future.

Siddaramaiah camp strength and strategy

Siddaramaiah's camp believes most MLAs are aligned with the current Chief Minister. To reinforce this, CM Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Dr Yatindra Siddaramaiah has been meeting Congress MLAs individually in Uttara Kannada district over the past two days. Shivakumar’s supporters, aware of Siddaramaiah’s numerical advantage, have been sending groups of loyalist MLAs to Delhi over the last four days to press the party high command on the earlier verbal assurance of power transfer. On Sunday evening, a group of six to seven MLAs departed for Delhi seeking a meeting with KC Venugopal.

Demand for written assurance

When the Congress majority government was formed 2.5 years ago, Shivakumar was given a verbal assurance that he would be made Chief Minister at the appropriate time. With the halfway mark now crossed, Siddaramaiah’s camp has challenged this claim. Former minister KN Rajanna even asked Shivakumar to present a written letter from the AICC regarding the power transfer. Shivakumar is reportedly unwilling to accept mere verbal assurances this time.

Kharge's statement and high command intervention

Kharge, while meeting the media briefly on Sunday, clarified that he has no authority to decide the issue, stating that the high command will take the final call. The ultimate decision is now expected to rest with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is set to return from abroad soon. Following his return, large-scale political consultations with senior Karnataka Congress leaders are anticipated in Delhi.

Siddaramaiah's concerns and CLP meeting proposal

Siddaramaiah met Kharge at his residence on Saturday night, expressing displeasure over Shivakumar sending MLAs to Delhi. He said the move could harm the party’s image and send the wrong message to grassroots workers. Siddaramaiah suggested calling a CLP meeting to resolve the issue internally.

Emergence of new contenders

If the tussle over the Chief Minister’s post continues, Congress Home Minister and Dalit leader G. Parameshwara has indicated his interest in the position, adding another layer to Karnataka Congress’ political dynamics. The ball now rests firmly in Rahul Gandhi’s court, with major political developments expected once he returns.