Karnataka refuses to implement VB-G RAM G Act, to challenge it in court: 'Violation of right to work' The Cabinet stated that the new provision completely ignores the states, with the Centre unilaterally deciding the terms and conditions while expecting states to contribute 40 per cent of the cost.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka government has decided not to implement the newly introduced VB-G RAM G Act, which replaces the rural employment scheme MGNREGA. The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting held on Thursday. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said the cabinet unanimously agreed to oppose the new law and challenge it in court. He told reporters that the state would also take the issue to the “people’s court” to raise public awareness against the move.

Patil said the Karnataka government believes this change undermines the rights of rural citizens.

A Cabinet note in this regard stated that the new Act violates the right to work and livelihood, which is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The state government argues that repealing MGNREGA weakens legal job guarantees for rural workers.

“The Act tramples upon the legitimate rights of Panchayats as vested by the constitution and is against the spirit of the 73rd and 74th amendments to the Constitution.The bottom-up planning approach, as per local requirements, has been compromised,” the note said.

The Cabinet stated that the new provision completely ignores the states, with the Centre unilaterally deciding the terms and conditions while expecting states to contribute 40 per cent of the cost.

“The VB-G RAM G Act is a serious aberration of social and economic rights of rural people, as on one hand the works will only be available in the areas as notified by Central Government and on other hand at the wage rate fixed by centre without any guarantee to the minimum wages fixed by the State Governments,” the state cabinet maintained.

About VB-G RAM G Act

The VB-G RAM G Act is short for the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 — a new law that replaces the long-standing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005 with a revised rural employment and livelihood framework.

This Bill was introduced in Parliament in mid-December 2025 and debated during the Winter Session. Lok Sabha passed the Bill on December 18 and Rajya Sabha passed it shortly after midnight on December 19.

The Bill was then given Presidential assent on December 21, after which it became the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 and officially replaced MGNREGA.