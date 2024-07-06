Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka rains: IMD issues Red alert, schools and other institutes closed today in Dakshina Kannada.

Karnataka rains: Schools, anganwadis and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka are closed today (July 6) due to heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert. Kannada District Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan issued an order that mentions the closure of Anganwadis, schools and pre-university colleges.

"All Anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges on July 6, in response to a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy rainfall in the district," Kannada District Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan said in an order.

The district administration has also instructed fishermen not to venture into the sea for fishing activities on July 6."The district administration has taken precautionary measures to ensure public safety, advising citizens and tourists to avoid low-lying areas, river banks, and seashores. Fishermen have also been instructed not to venture into the sea for fishing activities," the order stated.

As per IMD, "Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Karnataka on July 5 and July 6; South Interior Karnataka on July 6."

"Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during July 7-9; North Interior Karnataka on July 9," as per the IMD.

