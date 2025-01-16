Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Karnataka: Police dispose of drugs worth over Rs 6 crore in Mangaluru.

Karnataka: Mangaluru Police have disposed of drugs seized within the city limits in the last year, worth around Rs 6 crore 80 lakh, according to the police. The police disposed of the drugs at the Mulki Industrial Area.

"Today, with the court's permission, we are disposing of drugs seized in 2024 and some from 2023. We do every year," Mangalore Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal told media on Thursday.

"We are disposing of drugs seized in 37 cases, that is around 335 kg marijuana, 6.5 kg MDMA, and 16 grams cocaine, valuing around Rs 6 crore 80 lakh. Last year we booked more than 1000 drug cases of which 88 were peddling cases," he added.

Meanwhile, on January 11, Assam Rifles recovered heroin worth Rs 97.90 Lakhs and apprehended one individual in the general area of Zote, Champhai district of Mizoram. The accused was identified as Laltanpuia (35), a resident of Tlangsam village, Champhai district.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles has continued its efforts against illegal smuggling and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram.

On January 10, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Mizoram Special Narcotics CID, apprehended three individuals and recovered heroin worth Rs 9.51 lakh from them in Aizawl, an official said.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Ngurthanzami and Bikash Gharti."Assam Rifles recovered 13.590 gms of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 9.51 lakh and apprehended three individuals (one female and two male) (Ngurthanzami, (29) resident of New Champhai, Mizoram, Bikash Gharti, (24) resident of Zemabawk SA Veng, Aizawl, Mizoram and Lalramthara, (37) resident of Tuikual South, Aizawl, Mizoram) from general area Zemabawk SA Veng, Aizawl district on January 10," according to an official release.