Karnataka Minister urges Ashwini Vaishnaw to change Vande Bharat train timings on Bengaluru-Kalaburagi route

Vande Bharat trains: Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George has requested Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to adjust the timings of Vande Bharat Express trains (22232/22231) operating between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi and vice versa. The adjustment aims to enhance convenience for commuters and improve the utility of the service.

George’s letter to Vaishnaw, dated December 7, was released by his office to the media on Monday. He highlighted that train number 22232 departs from Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya (SMV) Terminal, Baiyyappanahalli, Bengaluru, at 2:40 pm, reaches Mantralayam Road Station at 8:20 pm, and finally arrives at its destination, Kalaburagi Railway Station, at 11:30 pm.

'Inconvenient for travellers to visit Mantralayam'

“I have come to know that it is inconvenient for travellers who want to visit Mantralayam by this train because Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy’s darshan timings are from 6 am to 8.30 pm every day,” wrote the minister, who is also the Chikkamagaluru District in-charge Minister.

According to him, devotees reach Mantralayam Road Station by train at 8.20 pm, and it takes at least 40-50 minutes to reach Mantralayam from there. “…by that time, Sri Rayara darshan is over for the day,” added the minister.

He also pointed out that on its return journey, the train departs from Kalaburagi Railway Station at 5:15 am, reaches Mantralayam Road Station at 7:10 am, and arrives at SMV Terminal in Bengaluru at 2:00 pm. "The darshan starts at 6 am, so devotees who want to travel by train are unable to reach Mantralayam Road Railway Station by 7.10 am to board the Vande Bharat train," said the minister.

What timings Karnataka Minister suggest?

According to him, if the train departed from SMV Terminal at 7 am or 8 am instead of 2.40 pm, and from Kalaburagi Railway Station at 8.30 am or 9 am instead of 5.15 am, it would better facilitate the devotees.

"Also, devotees would prefer trains over their vehicles to visit Mantralayam for the darshan of Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy. This would bring more revenue to the department and reduce traffic congestion," said the minister in his letter.

