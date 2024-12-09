Bengaluru to get 10-km expressway from Banashankari to NICE Road to reduce traffic jams: Check cost

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bengaluru to get 10-km expressway.

Here comes a piece of good news for the commuters in Bengaluru. They will face less traffic jams in the days to come. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed a 10-km expressway connecting Banashankari to NICE Road to reduce traffic jams on this busy stretch.

As per a report by HT, the expressway has gained urgency after a directive from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who stressed on the need for an alternative route due to the constraints posed by ongoing Metro construction on Kanakapura Road.

DK Shivakumar writes to BBMP on expressway

DK Shivakumar in a letter to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath stressed that the severe traffic issues faced by commuters and suggested to utilise the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (BWSSB) pipeline road for the new infrastructure.

DK Shivakumar in the ltter said that the Kanakapura Road is a major link to Bengaluru city, and the rising traffic has caused significant hardships. He said as Metro construction limits the feasibility of grade separators, an alternative arrangement is necessary.

In this regard, the BBMP officials confirmed that tenders will soon be floated for the DPR, with senior engineers underscoring the critical need for this expressway, the report said.

New expressway: Check cost

As per the BBMP, the expressway project will cost about Rs 100 crore per kilometre of construction, with the total estimated cost pegged at Rs 1,200 crore.

Notably, this expressway project is part of the 17 flyovers proposed by the civic body to decongest the city and is being taken care by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar.