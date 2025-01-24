Karnataka man sets himself on fire after wife denies to withdraw divorce petition, dies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Karnataka man sets himself on fire

In a tragic incident reported on Thursday, a 39-year-old husband set himself on fire in front of his wife's home and died on spot. The husband and wife were living separately following multiple disputes and the wife had filed for divorce. The deceased husband, identified as Manjunath, was convincing his wife to not divorce him but as she refused, he took such extreme step.

Couple lived in Bengaluru

Manjunath and his wife Nayana Raj got married in 2013 and lived in a flat after marriage in Bengaluru. The deceased husband used to frequently visit his estranged wife's house trying to convince her to withdraw the divorce petition. He used to shout standing outside her house and give assurances tof not fighting again. However, the wife was adamant and refused his request.

On Thursday, Manjunath went to Nayana's house in the morning but she refused to open the door. Agitated by this, Manjunath returned to her house at 11 pm with a can of petrol and allegedly set himself on fire.

Manjunath's mother has raised suspicion about her son's death and alleged that his wife is responsible for his death. S Girish, DCP West Bengaluru said that the investigation is underway and further details will be shared shortly.