Karnataka Lokayukta recovers assets worth Rs 14.38 crore during raid from minister's private secretary

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka Lokayukta, in an anti-corruption drive on Wednesday, recovered assets worth approximately Rs 14.38 crore during raids from the premises of Sarfaraz Khan, the private secretary to Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

A team of over 100 Lokayukta officials conducted simultaneous searches at 13 locations across the state. The investigation revealed immovable properties worth Rs 8.44 crore, including four luxurious houses and 37 acres of agricultural land.

Movable assets worth Rs 5.93 crore seized

Movable assets worth Rs 5.93 crore were also seized, including jewelry worth approximately Rs 2.99 crore, luxury vehicles valued at Rs 1.64 crore, bank deposits and investments worth Rs 1.29 crore, and Rs 66,500 in cash.

Sarfaraz Khan, who is currently a senior officer in the Directorate of Cooperative Societies and is on deputation as a secretary in the Housing and Minority Welfare Department, is now under investigation.

Lokayukta officials examining seized documents

Lokayukta officials are meticulously examining the seized documents and financial records to build a complete picture of Khan's alleged disproportionate assets.