Karnataka Heist: Thieves uprooted entire ATM Machine with Rs 10 lakh cash, but fails to steal it

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Thieves uprooted entire ATM Machine in Karnataka

Karnataka Heist: Thieves uprooted an ATM machine containing Rs 8 lakh cash in Anekal town of Bengaluru district in Karnataka. However, their plan took an unexpected turn. Despite successfully taking the machine, hey failed to steal the money from it.

What happened in Anekal town?

Two miscreants stole a Canara Bank ATM from the Attibele area of Anekal town late Monday night. They uprooted the machine, loaded it onto a tempo, and drove away. Early Tuesday morning, while attempting to break open the ATM in roadside bushes, they were spotted by passersby.

Suspicious of their activities, the onlookers raised an alarm, prompting the robbers to flee in fear. Locals reported the incident to the police, who arrived at the scene and recovered the ATM containing Rs 10 lakh. The Attibele police have registered a case and launched a search for the culprits.

Such cases have come to light earlier too

Earlier, a gang of thieves active across the borders of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu stole Rs 16 lakh from an ATM machine on Sarjapur Main Road in July this year. Acting on a complaint filed by the ATM's security agency, the Bellandur police had registered an FIR under Sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transport or place of worship) and 331 (trespass or house breaking into) of the Indian Justice Code.

The thieves entered the ATM kiosk and after opening the machine with a gas cutter, took out the money, carrying out the entire operation in less than three minutes. The footage obtained before the lens of the CCTV camera was blackened with paint shows a man, who has wrapped the upper part of his body in a shawl to conceal his identity. A senior police officer investigating the case revealed that the suspects accessed the back of the machine to steal the money.

Also Read: Good news for women drivers in Bengaluru: 80 of them to get commercial driving licences tomorrow

Also Read: Bengaluru: Man stabs girlfriend to death, stays with body for a day, CCTV footage surfaces