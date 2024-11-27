Good news for women drivers in Bengaluru: 80 of them to get commercial driving licences tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Women drivers in Bengaluru to get commercial driving licences tomorrow.

Here comes a piece of good news for the women drivers in Bengaluru. In an effort to empower the women in the city, the Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Karnataka (AWAKE) will distribute over 80 commercial driving licences to women in Bengaluru on November 28, marking a milestone in empowering them within the transportation sector and challenging the male-dominated industry.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, AWAKE president Asha NR said there is a growing demand for women drivers, especially among female passengers in Bengaluru who feel safer travelling with women at night.

She stated that the training programmes from the AWAKE not only secure employment for them with taxi services, but also empower them to launch ventures like tour agencies, service centres, and car wash facilities.

She further stated that in a programme with a local driving school, over 60 women have already been trained and many are now working for services like GoPink, an all-women taxi service in Bengaluru.

She also talked about plans for a regional driving training centre for women in Bidadi, a Rs 10-crore project supported by the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

She said this facility, the first of its kind, will feature automated tracks, accommodations, and training resources for women across India. Right now, only 30 women work as commercial drivers in Bengaluru, underlining the need for more participants to meet the rising demand.