Karnataka HC stays Siddaramaiah government's order on public gatherings in apparent relief to RSS The Siddaramaiah government's order was widely seen as targeting RSS activities in the state.

New Delhi:

In an apparent setback for the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah, the Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court has stayed its order that required private organisations to seek prior permission before conducting activities on government premises. The government order was widely seen as targeting RSS activities in the state.

Justice Nagaprasanna, heading a single-judge bench, granted an interim stay on the directive and scheduled the next hearing for November 17. The government’s order, widely seen as an attempt to curb RSS-linked activities, will remain suspended until the next hearing.

The petition against the government’s directive was filed by Punashchaitanya Seva Samsthe, which contended that the order violated the rights of private organisations to carry out lawful activities.

The now-stayed Government Order (GO), issued earlier this month, outlined specific guidelines for the use of public and government-owned properties.

It stated that no private or social organisation could organise events, meetings, or cultural programmes in government schools, college grounds, or other institutional premises without written approval from the concerned department heads. The order also directed district administrations to ensure compliance and take action against any violations under the Karnataka Land Revenue and Education Acts.