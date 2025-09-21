Karnataka govt forms SIT to probe 'deletion of votes' in Aland assembly constituency Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had alleged that somebody tried to delete 6,018 votes in the Aland constituency in Karnataka. He said that the names were being struck off the electoral rolls through software manipulation and fake applications.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of large-scale voter deletions from electoral rolls in Kalaburagi district's Aland constituency during the 2023 assembly elections.

The decision comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that a substantial number of voters had been removed from the Aland segment during the 2023 elections and accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of shielding the "vote chors."

The SIT will be headed by the Additional Director General of Police (CID), who will be assisted by two Superintendent of Police rank officers, Saidulu Adavath and Shubhanwita.

Aland MLA files police complaint

The development comes after a police complaint was filed by Aland MLA B.R. Patil, who alleged that 6,670 voters across 256 polling stations were unlawfully removed from the electoral rolls.

According to the government order, verification by election officers found that applications had been submitted for the deletion of 6,018 voters. Of these, only 24 were deemed valid and legally processed. The remaining 5,994 applications were allegedly filed using different mobile numbers, without the knowledge of the affected voters, and with mala fide intent.

The SIT has been vested with police station powers under Section 2(U) of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and directed to investigate all related cases across Karnataka. It will use available CID and local police resources and submit its report to competent courts. The report will also be forwarded to the state government.

Rahul Gandhi alleges over 6,000 voter names deleted in Karnataka's Aland

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday had alleged that some of the names were being struck off electoral rolls through software manipulation and fake applications. He alleged that somebody tried to delete 6018 votes in the Aland constituency in Karnataka.

The former Congress president has repeatedly accused the Election Commission of 'shielding' those who are trying to 'destroy' democracy in India. On Thursday, he held a press conference and cited data from an assembly constituency in Karnataka, claiming that the votes of Congress voters were 'systematically' deleted.

However, the poll body hit back at Gandhi and dismissed his charges as "incorrect and baseless". Later, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) also dismissed Gandhi's charges, saying it had already provided details regarding the alleged attempts to delete the votes of Congress voters in the Aland assembly constituency in the state.

