Rahul Gandhi reiterates claims about 'vote chori' in Karnataka, says 'will soon reveal hydrogen bomb' Rahul Gandhi said Congress will soon 'reveal a hydrogen bomb' and show evidence regarding 'vote chori' in such a way that "no one will have any doubt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did it and won the election".

Wayanad, Kerala:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made a fresh attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) and alleged that the poll body has not provided information to the Karnataka CID regarding 'vote chori' in the state. Speaking to reporters in Kerala's Wayanad, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said the Karnataka CID has repeatedly asked for details regarding 'vote chori' from the poll body, but the ECI is not providing it.

"There can be no bigger indictment of the CEC than this. The police is asking for information, and he is not providing it. This is not my statement. It is a fact. It is there in black and white," Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

'Will soon reveal hydrogen bomb'

In his remarks, Gandhi said the grand old party will soon 'reveal a hydrogen bomb' and show evidence regarding 'vote chori' in such a way that "no one will have any doubt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did it and won the election".

"We are going to reveal a hydrogen bomb, like I have said in my two press conferences, that will completely devastate the reality of the situation. We have open and shut proof of what we are saying," PTI quoted him as saying. "We are not saying anything without proof. I will do my job and I will deliver on my job."

Rahul Gandhi vs Election Commission

The former Congress president has repeatedly accused the Election Commission of 'shielding' those who are trying to 'destroy' democracy in India. On Thursday, he held a press conference and cited data from an assembly constituency in Karnataka, claiming that the votes of Congress voters were 'systematically' deleted.

However, the poll body hit back at Gandhi and dismissed his charges as "incorrect and baseless". Later, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) also dismissed Gandhi's charges, saying it had already provided details regarding the alleged attempts to delete the votes of Congress voters in the Aland assembly constituency in the state.