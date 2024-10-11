Karnataka govt drops Hubballi police station riot cases involving top AIMIM leaders

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Hubballi Police station

The Congress-led Karnataka government has made a significant decision to withdraw criminal cases against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Mohammed Arif and 138 others, who were implicated in the violent protests at the Hubli police station in April 2022. This decision, made during a Karnataka Cabinet meeting on Thursday, includes charges of attempted murder, rioting, and other serious offences that were brought against the accused for leading a mob that attacked police and incited violence during the Hubballi riots.

The unrest erupted on April 16, 2022, when a large group from the Muslim community gathered outside the police station to protest the detention of a young man for posting controversial content on social media. The protest quickly escalated into violence, resulting in extensive damage to the police station, vehicles, and nearby shops, as well as injuries to four police personnel.

Despite the serious nature of the charges, the government has opted to drop all cases, even in the face of objections from the state's law department, police department, and prosecution office. Sources indicate that these concerns were dismissed by the Congress administration, which has faced scrutiny over its handling of such sensitive issues.

The push to drop the charges gained momentum following a change in power in the state in 2023. The Anjuman-e-Islam organisation in Hubli actively advocated for the dismissal of the case, having previously sent letters to the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister requesting the withdrawal of charges against the accused.