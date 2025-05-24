Karnataka gang rape accused re-arrested after public celebration sparks outrage Seven men accused in a 2024 gang rape case in Haveri, Karnataka, were released on bail and welcomed with a celebratory procession, sparking public outrage. In response to the backlash, authorities re-arrested five of the accused and returned them to jail.

New Delhi:

In a significant development in the 2024 Haveri gang rape case, five of the seven accused who were recently released on bail have been re-arrested. The initial release was followed by a public celebration, which has garnered widespread condemnation.

Anshu Kumar, SP Haveri, spoke on the arrest. "In the 2024 Hanagal gang rape case, seven accused got bail on 20th May. While coming from the sub-jail to Akkihalur, they created a nuisance and conducted a celebration rally. They recorded a video and posted it on social media. It came to the notice of the police. We have registered a case at Hanagal PS under sections 189/2, 191/2, 281, 351/2, 351/3 and 190 of BNS. We have secured five accused and we will be producing them before the court. In the Hanagal gang rape case, we will apply for bail cancellation," Kumar said.

The case revolves around the alleged gang rape of a 26-year-old woman in Hangal taluk, Karnataka, on January 8, 2024. The survivor, who was with a male companion in a hotel room, reported being dragged to a forested area and sexually assaulted by seven men. The incident was initially reported as a case of moral policing and assault on an interfaith couple in a private lodge, but police later added the gang-rape charge based on the survivor's statement. A total of 19 individuals were taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Public Celebration and Re-Arrest

On May 20, 2025, seven of the accused were released on bail after spending 17 months in judicial custody. Their return was marked by a procession, with supporters shouting slogans, flashing victory signs, and clearing traffic along the nearly 30 km route from Haveri sub-jail to Akkialur village. The celebratory welcome sparked significant backlash.

In response to the inappropriate display, authorities took swift action by re-arresting the five accused. Efforts are ongoing to detain the other accused too.

Public Outrage and Legal Implications

The incident has drawn widespread public attention and criticism, raising concerns about societal attitudes toward sexual violence and the treatment of victims. The public celebration of individuals facing serious criminal charges has sparked discussions about the need for greater sensitivity and responsibility in handling such grave allegations.

Authorities have emphasised that the legal process will continue, and appropriate actions will be taken against those who violate bail conditions or engage in activities that undermine the judicial process.

The case remains under investigation, and law enforcement agencies are working to apprehend the absconding accused.