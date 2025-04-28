Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah loses cool, raises hand to slap police officer on stage at public event | Video Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was addressing the "Samvidhan Bachao and Anti Price Rise Rally" that was attended by a host of Congress leaders and ministers of his cabinet.

Belagavi (Karnataka):

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday lost his cool and raised his hand at a police officer on stage after a group of individuals, reportedly BJP workers, attempted to interrupt his speech during a protest rally in Belagavi.

The incident took place at the 'Samvidhan Bachao and Anti Price Rise Rally' where CM Siddaramaiah was scheduled to address the gathering. Meanwhile, the group of people who were amidst the large crowd showed a black flag and shouted some slogans, protesting against Siddaramaiah.

Watch video here

The entire incident of the Chief Minister losing his temper and reprimanding a police officer was caught on camera. In the video, when some people started sloganeering against him, Siddaramaiah told them to quiet down, asking, "Hey, keep quiet, who are these people?"

Clearly agitated, the CM called the police officer (Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Narayan Bharamani) to the stage, addressing him in a stern tone, "Come here, who is the SP? What are you doing?" At one point, Siddaramaiah made a gesture, raising his hand at the officer in frustration, but quickly withdrew it. He was also heard saying, "What are you people doing, how did these people reach here, what are you doing?".

He then instructed the officer to remove the people causing the disruption.

Despite attempts from AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil to calm him, Siddaramaiah continued to express his frustration. He was also seen questioning Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, who hails from Belagavi.

Arrogance of power and misconduct: JDS

The Janata Dal Secular (JDS) also shared a video of Siddaramaiah of nearly slapping ASP Narayan Bharamani and accused the Karnataka CM of "arrogance of power and misconduct."

"Siddaramaiah, you have the arrogance of power on your head. Raising your hand to hit the Assistant Superintendent of Police does not bring any glory to your position or dignity. You, who are the Chief Minister, like a street rowdy, tried to hit the SP by using a singular word in a public forum, which is an unforgivable crime," the JDS posted on X.

"Your term of office is only 5 years. But a government officer serves till the age of 60. Power is not permanent for anyone. Correct your misconduct," the JDS added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also attacked the Karnataka Chief Minister and asked what message the CM is sending to the people of the state. "If a Chief Minister is going to slap an ACP, will the Kotwal gang of @INCKarnataka policemen be left alone? What message are you giving to the people of the state, Siddaramaiah?" the BJP posted on X.

Also Read: BJP petitions Karnataka Governor to revoke suspension of 18 MLAs from Assembly

Also Read: 'We are not in favour of war': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's stance on Pahalgam terror attack