Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar visit Delhi amid speculations of power shift

New Delhi:

Amid growing speculation over a possible change in Karnataka’s leadership, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have arrived in Delhi for their third visit within a month. The key question looming over Karnataka’s political landscape remains whether Siddaramaiah will complete his term or make way for Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah is on the verge of becoming the longest-serving elected Chief Minister of Karnataka, nearing the record set by former CM Devaraj Urs, who served for 2,792 days. However, rumours of a “rotation formula” within the Congress party have once again surfaced, fueling political uncertainty.

This visit coincides with the “Participation and Justice Conference” organised by the All India Congress Committee’s Backward Classes wing. Party insiders suggest that both leaders might seek a meeting with Rahul Gandhi during this trip, a meeting that had been scheduled but did not take place in July.

While the party leadership has publicly urged restraint from both camps to avoid open confrontation, behind the scenes, intense political maneuvering continues. The top brass of the Congress has yet to take a clear stand on the leadership question, seemingly opting to maintain the status quo at least until the Bihar Assembly elections.

For the Congress party, the stakes are particularly high as Siddaramaiah is currently the only OBC Chief Minister in the country. Removing him could potentially impact the OBC vote bank, especially in Bihar, where Rahul Gandhi has been vocal about caste census and enhanced reservation policies.

Apart from attending the OBC wing’s conference at Tal Katora Stadium, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have jointly finalised the appointment of 20 municipal presidents. The announcement is expected soon, likely coinciding with their return to Bengaluru. The list includes senior MLAs reportedly disgruntled over ministerial exclusions. Additionally, candidates for the four MLC seats are being rigorously discussed in the ongoing meetings.

The Siddaramaiah camp has made it clear that he intends to serve the full term as Chief Minister. Meanwhile, the D.K. Shivakumar faction appears to be maintaining a cautious silence on the issue for now, opting to strengthen its position quietly.

As political tension simmers in Karnataka, the coming months will be crucial in determining whether the leadership transition will materialise or if Siddaramaiah will continue to hold the reins till the end of his tenure.