Karnataka: Four children injured after ceiling of govt school collapses

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Mangaluru: At least four children were injured after the roof of a government school collapsed in Kuntur of Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday, officials said. The roof of the school caved in during class time, resulting in injuries to four children. The injured students were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to the officials, the incident happened while many children were playing outside in the field. Officials stated that the roof collapsed during ongoing repair work on the building.

Parents expressed displeasure

Parents have expressed displeasure over what they see as the "irresponsibility of the teachers" for allowing students to remain inside the building during ongoing repairs. They have also lodged complaints with the Puttur field education officials about the incident.

40 students injured in UP’s Barabanki

Earlier on August 23, around 40 children were injured and several others were critical after a portion of the first-floor balcony of their school collapsed in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the children are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Many of the students were pulled out from under the debris of the collapsed balcony, they said. At the hospital, the children are being treated for injuries to their face, neck, hands and legs.

Soon after the incident was reported, the 40 injured children were rushed to the Jahangirabad Primary Health Centre, around 300 metres from the school, and after they were given first aid, they were referred to the district hospital, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Nine students injured in ceiling collapse at state-run school in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur

Also Read: 40 students injured, several others critical after portion of school building collapses in UP’s Barabanki