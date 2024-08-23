40 students injured, several others critical after portion of school building collapses in UP’s Barabanki

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA A school building collapsed in UP’s Barabanki on Friday.

At least 40 children were injured and several others were critical after a portion of the first-floor balcony of their school collapsed in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the children are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh told news agency PTI that the condition of five students is stated to be critical.

He added that the incident was reported at the Awadh Academy School, a private institution, when many children gathered on the first-floor balcony while going down to attend the morning assembly.

Soon after the incident was reported, the 40 injured children were rushed to the Jahangirabad Primary Health Centre, around 300 metres from the school, and after they were given first aid, they were referred to the district hospital, police said.

Many of the students were pulled out from under the debris of the collapsed balcony, they said. At the hospital, the children are being treated for injuries to their face, neck, hands and legs.

