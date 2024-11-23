Saturday, November 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Karnataka
  4. Karnataka Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: Congress eyes to take all three seats in its kitty
Live now

Karnataka Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: Congress eyes to take all three seats in its kitty

Karnataka Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: Bypolls for Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna were necessitated, as the seats fell vacant following the election of their respective representatives to Lok Sabha in the May elections.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Bengaluru Updated on: November 23, 2024 8:01 IST
Karnataka Bypoll, Karnataka Bypoll Results 2024, Sandur, Shiggaon, Channapatna
Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE

Karnataka Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna bypolls has begun. These by-elections were required after their respective E Tukaram of Congress, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of BJP, and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S) were elected to the Lok Sabha in the May elections. The bypolls witnessed a straight fight between the ruling Congress and BJP in Sandur and Shiggaon segments, while in Channapatna, JD(S), which is part of the NDA alliance, is in contest against the grand old party. A tentative 82 per cent voters turnout in three Assembly segments of Karnataka where bypolls were held on November 13. While Channapatna recorded a record 88.81 per cent voter turnout, it was 80.72 per cent in Shiggaon, and 76.24 per cent in Sandur.

Follow LIVE blog for latest updates.

 

 

 

Live updates :Karnataka Bypoll Results 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 23, 2024 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Countig of votes on all three seats begins

    The countig of votes for the all the three assembly constituencies in the state where bypolls are held has begun. Results for bypolls to the state's Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna Assembly constituencies that were held on November 13 will be declared on today.

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress will win by-polls in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday expressed confidence about Congress winning all the three assembly constituencies in the state. "The exit polls will fail, we will win all the three seats. In Channapatna, I said I'm the candidate irrespective of whoever contests from the party, I'm the candidate and I'm the face. If we lose, it is my loss," said Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said in response to a question.

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Siddaramaiah says confident of winning all three bypolls in Karnataka

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday expressed confidence of winning bypolls in all three assembly segments in the state. "I am confident we will win all three bypolls," Siddaramaiah told reporters here. The CM said he does not believe in exit polls as they have gone wrong in the recent state elections like Haryana, he added.

     

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Fight between Congress, BJP-led NDA

    The bypolls witnessed a straight fight between the ruling Congress and BJP in Sandur and Shiggaon segments, while in Channapatna, JD(S), which is part of the NDA alliance, is in contest against the grand old party.

    Among the three segments, Channapatna is considered to be a 'high profile', where the contest is between C P Yogeeshwara, a five time MLA from the segment and former Minister, who joined the Congress quitting BJP recently, and actor-turned -politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is Kumaraswamy's son and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's grandson.

    BJP's Bharath Bommai, son of Basavaraj Bommai, had a direct fight against Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, who had faced defeat against the former Chief Minister in the 2023 Assembly polls, in Shiggaon. In Sandur, Bellary MP Tukaram's wife E Annapurna of Congress is contesting from the seat vacated by her husband, against BJP state ST Morcha president Bangaru Hanumanthu, who is considered close to party leader and former mining baron G Janardhana Reddy.

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Over 81 per cent voters turnout in Karnataka bypolls

    There was a tentative 81.84 per cent voters turnout in three Assembly segments of Karnataka where bypolls were held on November 13, election officials said. While Channapatna recorded a record 88.48 per cent voter turnout, it was 80.48 per cent in Shiggaon, and 76.24 per cent in Sandur, the officials said.

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress, BJP eyes win on all three seats

    More than seven lakh voters were eligible to cast their votes in about 770 polling stations in Shiggaon, Sandur and Channapatna, where a total of 45 candidates were in the fray. Channapatna had the highest number of 31 candidates in the fray, while Sandur and Shiggaon have six and eight contenders, respectively.

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Results for bypolls to be declared today

    Results for bypolls to the Karnataka's Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna Assembly constituencies that were held on November 13 will be declared on today.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Karnataka News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X