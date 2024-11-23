Karnataka Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: Congress eyes to take all three seats in its kitty

Karnataka Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna bypolls has begun. These by-elections were required after their respective E Tukaram of Congress, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of BJP, and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S) were elected to the Lok Sabha in the May elections. The bypolls witnessed a straight fight between the ruling Congress and BJP in Sandur and Shiggaon segments, while in Channapatna, JD(S), which is part of the NDA alliance, is in contest against the grand old party. A tentative 82 per cent voters turnout in three Assembly segments of Karnataka where bypolls were held on November 13. While Channapatna recorded a record 88.81 per cent voter turnout, it was 80.72 per cent in Shiggaon, and 76.24 per cent in Sandur.
