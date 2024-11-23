Karnataka Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: Congress eyes to take all three seats in its kitty

The bypolls witnessed a straight fight between the ruling Congress and BJP in Sandur and Shiggaon segments, while in Channapatna, JD(S), which is part of the NDA alliance, is in contest against the grand old party.

Among the three segments, Channapatna is considered to be a 'high profile', where the contest is between C P Yogeeshwara, a five time MLA from the segment and former Minister, who joined the Congress quitting BJP recently, and actor-turned -politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is Kumaraswamy's son and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's grandson.

BJP's Bharath Bommai, son of Basavaraj Bommai, had a direct fight against Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, who had faced defeat against the former Chief Minister in the 2023 Assembly polls, in Shiggaon. In Sandur, Bellary MP Tukaram's wife E Annapurna of Congress is contesting from the seat vacated by her husband, against BJP state ST Morcha president Bangaru Hanumanthu, who is considered close to party leader and former mining baron G Janardhana Reddy.