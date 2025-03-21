Karnataka bandh tomorrow: Security tightened across state; schools, colleges to remain open in Bengaluru Kannada Okkuta, an umbrella organisation representing various pro-Kannada groups, announced the statewide bandh from 6 am to 6 pm on March 22.

Bengaluru: Security has been tightened across the state as the protesters have called for a day-long Karnataka bandh on Saturday to protest the alleged assault on a state-run bus conductor in Belagavi last month for not knowing Marathi.

Karnataka bandh: Security arrangement in place

Officials told news agency PTI that police in various districts have deployed home guards along with the City Armed Reserve unit as a precautionary measure to ensure that the bandh is observed peacefully without causing inconvenience to the public. Senior officers will also be on the ground to oversee security arrangements and prevent any untoward incidents.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar urged people to maintain peace and abide by the law. "We will protect the interests of the state. Everyone should maintain peace and follow the law. However, I feel there is no need for a bandh," he said.

Schools, colleges open in Bengaluru

As per the updates from Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha G, no holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in the city on Saturday despite the bandh called by pro-Kannada outfits. Hence all schools and colleges in Bengaluru will remain open on Saturday despite a bandh called by pro-Kannada organizations.

Transport services likely to be disrupted

However, with transport services likely to be disrupted, the bandh is expected to impact lakhs of SSLC (class 10) students appearing for their exams tomorrow. State-run transport corporations, KSRTC and BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation), will remain operational.

However, a final decision will be taken tomorrow based on the situation on the ground, a senior transport department official said. Sources indicate that some auto-rickshaw, cab, and private driver unions have extended their support to the bandh, while hotel associations, malls, bars, and restaurants have only offered "moral support". Meanwhile, essential services—including pharmacies, hospitals, ambulances, petrol pumps, and metro services—will remain operational despite the bandh.

On February 28, Kannada Okkuta, an umbrella organisation representing various pro-Kannada groups, announced the statewide bandh from 6 am to 6 pm on March 22. Notably, prominent pro-Kannada groups—including the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike factions led by T A Narayana Gowda and Praveen Shetty—have refrained from participating in the bandh.