India-Pakistan tensions: Bengaluru Airport asks passengers to arrive 3 hours early due to enhanced security Amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Bengaluru airport has released a passenger advisory and asked passengers to arrive at least three hours prior to departure. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi:

Due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the security at airports across India has tightened. Airport operators have been ordered to ensure all CCTV cameras are in working condition. Following the government orders, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has released a passenger advisory. The airport authorities asked passengers to reach the airport at least three hours prior to the scheduled departure of flights.

KIA issues advisory, asks passenger to arrive three hours early

In a passenger advisory, the KIA mentioned the heightened security reasons behind the new directive. "In view of the nationwide heightened security alert, enhanced screening measures are in place across all airports. Passengers are advised to arrive at least three hours prior to departure to allow for a smooth check-in, security and boarding experience," the advisory said. The airport authorities also asked passengers to check with the airline for updated information.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation at this time," the passenger advisory added.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has made secondary ladder point checking compulsory for all flights, banned visitors at terminal buildings of airports and enhanced overall security. All the airports have been asked to ensure all CCTV cameras are in working condition.

(With Inputs from PTI)