HMPV cases in India: ICMR detects two cases through routine surveillance in this state | Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS The image has been used for representative purposes only.

HMPV cases in India: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has identified two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Both cases were detected through routine surveillance conducted by ICMR to monitor multiple respiratory viral pathogens. This initiative is part of the council's ongoing efforts to track and understand respiratory illnesses across India.

Here are details of the detected HMPV cases:

1. A 3-month-old female infant was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru, with a history of bronchopneumonia. She has been since discharged.

2. An 8-month-old male infant, who tested positive for HMPV on January 3, 2025, after being admitted to Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru, with a history of bronchopneumonia. The infant is now recovering.

What did ICMR say?

It is important to note that neither of the affected patients have any history of international travel. The ICMR emphasised that despite the detection of these two cases, there has been no significant increase in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country. The Union Health Ministry continues to monitor the situation through all available surveillance channels. Additionally, the ICMR will keep track of HMPV circulation trends throughout the year. The World Health Organization (WHO) has been providing regular updates on the situation in China to inform public health measures.

About Human Metapneumovirus

HMPV is a respiratory virus that is already circulating globally, including in India. It has been associated with respiratory illnesses in various countries, although there has been no unusual surge in cases in India. It is a common respiratory virus that causes an upper respiratory infection. HMPV spreads through direct contact with someone who has it or from touching things contaminated with the virus.

Symptoms of HMPV:

Cough

Fever

Runny or stuffy nose

Sore throat

Wheezing

Shortness of breath (dyspnea)

Rash

ALSO READ: HMPV outbreak in China: Delhi makes isolation mandatory, asks hospitals to report cases, check guidelines