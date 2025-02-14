Good news for commuters: Bengaluru Metro fare slashed by 30% after public backlash over abnormal hike

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengaluru Metro fare slashed by 30%.

Bengaluru: Here comes a piece of good news for the commuters as the Bengaluru Metro fare has been slashed by 30% after public backlash over an abnormal ticket price hike. In a statement, the Bengaluru Metro said it has decided to revise the recent metro fare hike following public backlash, with reductions of up to 30 per cent to be implemented immediately.

Giving details, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Maheshwar Rao stated that the board reviewed public feedback and decided to bring down the fare increases at specific points.

He said the BMRCL and the board conducted a meeting to review the matter and took overall suggestions of the fare fixation committee. Based on these suggestions, he said the board decided to make corrections for some of the prices which were jumping up abnormally in different points.

Moreover, he assured that the revision would provide relief to a significant portion of metro users and hoped that it will provide some relief for an estimate of 30-45 per cent of passengers who have complained that the jumps are abnormal.

Highlighting that passenger interests is the top priority, Rao stated that the final decisions are taken as per the suggestions of the fare fixation committee.

Last week, the BMRCL said that the Metro rail ride in Bengaluru will be costlier by about 50 per cent as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited effected a hike on the recommendation of the Fare Fixation Committee, which will come into force from Sunday onwards.

According to the BMRCL's press release, it has also introduced separate tariffs for peak and non-peak hours just like the hail taxi riders - Ola and Uber. The maximum fare was enhanced from Rs 60 to Rs 90 and the minimum balance has been increased from Rs 50 to Rs 90.

The fare for a travel between 0-2 kilometres will be Rs 10, 2 km to 4 km - Rs 20, 4 km to 6 km - Rs 30, 6 km to 8 km - Rs 40, 8 km to 10 km - Rs 50, 10 km to 12 km - Rs 60, 15 km to 20 km - Rs 70, 20 km to 25 km - Rs 80, 25 km to 30 km and above would be Rs 90.