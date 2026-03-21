'God will punish him': Karnataka officer dies by suicide 10 days before retirement, blames senior

Bengaluru:

A shocking incident has been reported from Karnataka's Tumakuru district, where a social welfare officer allegedly died by suicide while he was at his office. However, what more is shocking that the man accused his senior official from his department of harassment, as he recorded a video in which he said that his colleague will be punished by God.

The deceased has been identified as Mallikarjun, who was an assistant director in the Social Welfare Department. Mallikarjun, a native of Gundaralahalli village in Pavagada taluk, was due for retirement in 10 days. The senior official whom he accused of harassment has been identified as Joint Director Krishnappa, who has now denied the allegations levelled against him.

What Mallikarjun alleged?

Before dying by suicide, Mallikarjun recorded a video in which he alleged that Krishnappa was harassing him due to which he was unable to perform his duties. Hoping that God will "punish" Krishnappa, Mallikarjun thanked his mother, wife, and children for taking good care of him.

After recording the video, he hanged himself inside the Social Welfare Department office in Pavagada, the police said.

"My mother, my wife, my children, my entire family have looked after me very well. They have given me good respect. But I had to help them, I wanted to help them more. I am unable to do that," Mallikarjun said in the video.

"Because of the trouble given to me by Krishnappa from the Social Welfare Department, I have become like this. God will punish him. Since his family is not at fault, my family members need not take revenge on them. God and the law will definitely punish him," he added.

Krishnappa denies allegations, releases video

Krishnappa has denied the allegations and released a video in which he said he had never conducted an inspection or issued a notice by visiting Mallikarjun's office. He has said that a notice was issued based on a complaint received from the Bengaluru head office alleging irregularities, and two staff members were assigned for inquiry, though the investigation had not yet begun.

Krishnappa also stated that there was no possibility of affecting Mallikarjun's pension as he was due for retirement within 10 days, adding that he had in fact supported and verified his pension proposal.

Police launch probe

Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe and registered a case of abetment of suicide has been registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Krishnappa. A senior police official has said that the matter is under investigation and action will be taken accordingly.

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