Ganesh Chaturthi: Karnataka govt's 'only FSSAI-certified prasadam' at pandals diktat sparks row

As just one day is left for the Ganesha Chaturthi, the Karnataka government has issued a circular to organisers, requiring that only FSSAI-certified prasadam be distributed at pandals. The circular issued on August 31 said that those who will be FSSAI certified, only they will be allowed to make prasad in public pandals. has sparked a new controversy.

BJP vs Congress over FSSAI-certified prasadam

The BJP termed the decision of the Karnataka government as anti-Hindu. However, the Karnataka government said that it has taken this decision, keeping in mind the safety of the people during the festive season.

In a letter to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the FSSAI said that certification is mandatory for prasadam served at any Ganesha pandal in the city to ensure food quality and hygiene.

Permission requirement from police, BBMP

The circular stated that the organisers must now secure FSSAI certification in addition to the necessary permissions from the police, BBMP, Bescom, and other relevant agencies.

Meanwhile, the FSSAI has also warned that legal action will be taken against those distributing prasadam without its permit.

Along with FSSAI certification, Ganesha pandal organisers in Bengaluru must also follow these requirements:

Permits: They need to obtain necessary permits from local authorities such as the police, BBMP, and BESCOM before setting up idols in public areas.

Environmental Guidelines: The organisers also need to comply with specific environmental regulations set by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board for the pandals.

Safety Measures: The organiseers must install CCTV cameras, fire extinguishers, and display emergency contact numbers at the venue to ensure safety.