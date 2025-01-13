Four children drown in canal in Karnataka's Vikayapura, mother rescued

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, four children drowned in a canal in Karnataka's Vijayapura on Monday, police said. however, their mother was rescued by a local fisherman, the police added. The woman has been identified as Bhagyashree Bhajantri (26) who was saved by fishermen while she was struggling for life in a canal in Benal village of Nidagundi Taluk.

The officials added that those who drowned were her four girl children including twins. According to the available information, Bhajantri hailed from Telagi village in Kolar Taluk. According to police, the woman jumped into the river with children due to frequent fighting in the family.

Earlier on Saturday, five youths lost their lives after drowning while swimming in the Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir in Siddipet district of neighbouring Telangana. The victims, identified as Dhanush (20), Lohith (17), Dineswar (17), Jatin (17), and Sahil (17), all residents of Hyderabad, had visited the reservoir for a leisurely trip. The group of seven, all friends from Hyderabad, ventured into the reservoir, and during their swim, five of them slipped into deep water and drowned. Fortunately, two others, Mrugank and MD Ibrahim, managed to survive the mishap.

However, the police said that the youths had reached the Konda Pochamma temple in the district and had used another route to arrive at the reservoir. Indeed, the reservoir is prohibited to outsiders, and this activity of the group breaches the rules. While two persons from the group were clicking photographs, the others had entered the water, where the tragedy occurred. It still works to recover the bodies of the dead.

(With inputs from agencies)