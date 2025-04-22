Schizophrenic wife, frequent death threats: Chilling revelations in former Karnataka DGP's murder 68-year-old Om Prakash, the former Karnataka Police DGP, was found dead at his residence in a pool of blood on Sunday. Investigation revealed he was stabbed to death by his wife following an argument between the couple.

Bengaluru:

Pallavi, the wife of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, has been sent to 14 days in judicial custody after her arrest for allegedly stabbing her husband to death following a heated argument on Sunday.

She was arrested based on a complaint by their son Karthikesh, who claimed his mother and sister's involvement in the gruesome murder that has sent shockwaves across Karnataka. It has also been found that Pallavi had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was undergoing treatment with prescribed medication.

Meanwhile, the former top police officer was cremated with full state honours in Bengaluru on Monday, following the completion of the autopsy. His son, Kartikesh, performed the last rites.

The case has now been transferred to the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru (CCB) for further probing, while Pallavi, 64, was granted judicial custody for 14 days by a court on Monday night, hours after her arrest.

Chilling details of ex-Karnataka DGP's murder

When police brought Pallavi to the crime scene, she told reporters that "domestic violence" had driven her to take the drastic step.

The body of the 68-year-old former police chief, a 1981 batch IPS officer originally from Bihar, was discovered in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storey residence in the upscale HSR Layout area of the city on Sunday.

According to reports, a heated argument allegedly escalated when Pallavi threw chilli powder into Prakash’s face. As he struggled with the intense burning sensation, she is said to have stabbed him multiple times, resulting in his death on the spot.

It is also alleged that after the incident, Pallavi made a video call to a friend saying, “I have killed the monster.”

Frequent fights, death threats: What led to the murder

In his police complaint, Kartikesh, the son of the deceased, alleged that his mother Pallavi had been threatening to kill his father for the past week. “Due to these threats, my father had gone to stay at his sister’s house,” he stated.

Kartikesh further claimed that two days prior to the incident, his younger sister Kriti visited their father and insisted he return home. “She brought him back against his will,” he said.

On Sunday, around 5 pm, while Kartikesh was at the Karnataka Golf Association in Domlur, a neighbour called to inform him that his father had been found lying downstairs.

“I rushed home and saw police officers and neighbours gathered at the scene. My father was lying in a pool of blood, with visible injuries to his head and body. A broken bottle and a knife were found nearby. He was then taken to St John’s Hospital,” Kartikesh explained.

He added that Pallavi and Kriti often argued with his father and expressed his strong suspicion that both were involved in the murder. “I request that legal action be taken in this matter,” he urged in his statement to the police.

The murder appeared to be the result of ongoing conflicts within the family. A long-standing dispute over a property in Dandeli, Karnataka, is believed to have played a central role, PTI reported citing police sources.

A few months earlier, Pallavi had approached the HSR Layout police station to file a complaint. When the staff declined to register it, she reportedly staged a sit-in protest outside the station.

(With inputs from T Raghvan).