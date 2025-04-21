Wife arrested in former DGP Om Prakash's murder, case transferred to CCB for further investigation The body of the 68-year-old former Director General of Police (DGP) was found with multiple stab wounds at his residence in southeast Bengaluru’s HSR Layout. Police have arrested his wife, Pallavi Prakash, 65, and detained their daughter, Kriti.

Bengaluru:

In a shocking turn of events, the murder case of former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for further investigation. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Dayanand ordered the transfer of the high-profile case to the CCB on Monday, with the investigation set to begin on Tuesday, April 22. The police department took this decision in light of the seriousness and sensitivity of the case.

Gruesome Discovery of Murder

Om Prakash, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1981 batch, was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru on April 19. His body was discovered bloodied on the ground floor of his three-story house in the HSR Layout area. Police sources revealed that Om Prakash was attacked by his wife, Pallavi, after a heated argument. She reportedly threw chili powder on his face, causing him to run in pain. In this moment of confusion, Pallavi allegedly stabbed him multiple times, leading to his immediate death.

Tension over property dispute

According to police investigations, the couple had been embroiled in frequent arguments, with their relationship showing signs of severe strain. It is believed that the dispute was primarily over a piece of land located in Dandeli, Karnataka. Pallavi had even filed a complaint regarding this land in the HSR Layout police station a few months before the incident. The investigation also uncovered that Pallavi had been suffering from a mental health disorder, specifically schizophrenia, and had been undergoing treatment for the condition.

Confession via video call

After the murder, Pallavi allegedly made a video call to a friend, claiming, "I have killed the monster." This chilling admission, coupled with the couple’s ongoing disputes, has raised significant concerns about the motive behind the brutal act.

Investigations continue

With the case now in the hands of the CCB, the police are working to piece together the full details of the crime. The involvement of Pallavi, her mental health condition, and the ongoing property dispute are expected to play key roles in the investigation. Authorities are also looking into possible further evidence that may shed light on this horrific case.

This incident has left the city in shock, as Om Prakash was a well-respected figure in the law enforcement community. His sudden and violent death has raised serious questions about personal tensions leading to fatal outcomes.