ED arrests former MUDA commissioner Dinesh Kumar in land allotment scam The investigation into the MUDA land allocation scam stems from an FIR registered by the Karnataka Lokayukta Police, which named several prominent individuals, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathi, and others linked to alleged irregularities.

Bengaluru:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) commissioner GT Dinesh Kumar in connection with a large-scale illegal site allotment scam. The arrest follows searches at two of his residential premises in Bengaluru related to the case. The ED alleges that during his tenure as MUDA commissioner, Kumar was involved in the illegal allocation of MUDA sites in exchange for gratification and other benefits. Investigators also uncovered his active involvement in money laundering activities.

Legal proceedings and custody

Dinesh Kumar was summoned by the ED for questioning and was taken into custody following an interrogation that lasted from morning until evening. He was produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bengaluru, where the agency sought his custody for further investigation. Before the arrest, several properties belonging to Kumar were attached by the ED as part of the ongoing probe.

Broader context and related investigations

The MUDA land allocation scam inquiry is linked to an FIR filed by Karnataka Lokayukta Police, which named prominent individuals, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family members, and others involved in alleged irregularities concerning land parcels. The ED's investigation continues as the agency looks deeper into the illegal site allotments and associated financial crimes tied to the scam.