Drunk driver's car rampage caught on CCTV: Bengaluru restaurant narrowly escapes horrific disaster Young diners outside the restaurant heard the divider smash and scattered just in time, evading injury as the car roared past in a drunken blur. Their quick reactions proved lucky amid the high-speed mayhem on a packed city street.

Bengaluru:

A high-speed Skoda car lost control on Bengaluru's Indiranagar 100 feet road, smashing into a roadside restaurant in a dramatic incident captured on CCTV footage. Preliminary probe reveals the driver was intoxicated, hurtling at 90 kmph before the crash on Thursday night (January 8) around 11:34 om, yet miraculously causing no injuries.

Out-of-control turn on 18th main road

The Skoda approached from Indiranagar's 18th main road, failing to make a left turn and instead slamming into a divider. It then veered straight into the wall of a nearby restaurant, scattering debris across the busy stretch. CCTV footage chillingly documents the car's erratic path, highlighting the sheer recklessness of the maneuver.

Narrow escape for diners standing outside

At the time, a group of young men and women stood chatting outside after dinner, alerted by the divider collision's crash. They dodged harm just in time as the vehicle barreled through, underscoring the luck that prevented casualties in this alcohol-fueled chaos on a crowded urban road.

Police register case amid intoxication probe

Life Bimananagar Traffic Police Station filed a case, pinning the accident on drunk driving at excessive speed. No injuries marked a fortunate outcome, but authorities emphasise ongoing risks from impaired drivers in Bengaluru's bustling nightlife zones, with full investigation underway.