Check security arrangements made in Bengaluru ahead of New Year 2025 celebrations, police issues guidelines

Image Source : PTI Bengaluru Police said security for New Year celebrations has been heightened. (Representational image)

New Year 2025 is knocking at the door with just mere days left for the year to come to an end, in view of this the Bengaluru police have made elaborate arrangements for upcoming celebrations in the city with tight security deployment in heavy footfall areas of the city to ensure safety for public and smooth flow of traffic.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, during a press conference, said that akin to every year, the Bengaluru Police has made elaborate security arrangements for the New Year celebrations in the city to ensure no untoward incidents take place.

"Based on the previous year's incidents and experience, we are improving security. We have identified the areas where people are going to gather in large numbers. MG road, Brigade Road junction, Koramangala, Indiranagar and so on, accordingly arrangements have been done," he said.

Meetings held over Ola, UIber pick-up points

The police held meetings with civic body BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), Metro, and other organisations. They were urged to make arrangements for lighting, barricading and operating metro service at night.

Ola and Uber representatives have been given special instructions on pickup locations. "To ensure a stampede-like situation doesn't happen, a one-way pedestrian system has also been ensured in MG Road and Brigade Road. People can walk from Cauvery emporium to opera junction, not opposite. We appeal to the people not to wear any type of face masks," he added.

Restrictions on these roads:

The police said that necessary restrictions will be put in place on M G Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar 100ft road, among others in the interest of public safety since a large number of people, motorists and pedestrians will gather in these areas in Bengaluru to celebrate New Year.

In a statement, the city traffic police said that pedestrians will be allowed to walk only on Brigade Road from M G Road Junction towards Opera Junction.

"If they have to come back to M G Road, they can come via the Residency Road-Residency cross road (Shankarnag Cinema) route. Drivers/owners of vehicles parked on M G Road, Brigade Road, Rest House Road, Church Street, and Residency Road and St. Marks Road shall vacate their vehicles by 4 PM on December 31, failing which, they will be prosecuted," it stated.

(With PTI inputs)