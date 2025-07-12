CCTV captures Rs 60 lakh jewellery heist in broad daylight Karnataka's Kalaburagi area | Video According to reports, the robbers entered the shop wearing masks and caps, held Moti at gunpoint, taped his mouth shut, and escaped with two to three kilograms of gold jewellery.

Bengaluru:

A sensational daylight robbery took place around 12:30 PM on Friday in the bustling Sarafa Bazaar of Kalaburagi, Karnataka. Four masked and armed robbers looted gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 60 lakh from a jeweller named Moti, a native of West Bengal.

According to reports, the robbers entered the shop wearing masks and caps, held Moti at gunpoint, taped his mouth shut, and escaped with two to three kilograms of gold jewellery. The estimated value of the stolen items is between Rs 50–60 lakh.

Theft caught on camera

The entire sequence of events was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area. Police have taken possession of the footage for investigation.

Following the incident, Police Commissioner Dr Sharanappa, DCP Kanaka Sikarival, and the SP visited the crime scene and initiated a probe. A case has been filed at the Brahmapur Police Station, and five special teams have been formed to crack the case.