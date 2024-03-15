Karnataka: FIR filed against BS Yediyurappa under POCSO for alleged sexual assault of minor, former CM reacts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), news agency ANI reported.

Image Source : ANIBS Yediyurappa has been accused of sexual assault by a 17-year-old.

A complaint was filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, accusing the former Chief Minister of sexual assault during a meeting related to official matters on February 2. Subsequently, the Sadashivanagar Police initiated a case against Yediyurappa under section 8 of POCSO (sexual assault) and section 354 A (sexual harassment).

Yediyurappa reacts to accusation

Meanwhile, reacting to the accusation, Yediyurappa said the woman had come to his house to seek some help a few days ago. "A few days ago a woman came to my house. She was crying saying that there was some problem. I asked her what was the matter and I personally called the police commissioner about the matter and told him to help her. Later, the woman started talking against me. I have brought this matter to the attention of the police commissioner. Yesterday police filed a complaint against me. Let's see what happens next, I can't say that there is a political motive behind this," he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said this is a sensitive matter but there is no political angle to this.