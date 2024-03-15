Friday, March 15, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Karnataka
  4. Karnataka: FIR filed against BS Yediyurappa under POCSO for alleged sexual assault of minor, former CM reacts

Karnataka: FIR filed against BS Yediyurappa under POCSO for alleged sexual assault of minor, former CM reacts

The former Chief Minister was booked after a complaint was filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who accused Yediyurappa of sexual assault during a meeting in February this year. Meanwhile, the 81-year-old leader has issued a clarification on the matter.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Bengaluru Updated on: March 15, 2024 10:56 IST
BS Yediyurappa accused of sexual assault, booked under POCSO ACT
Image Source : PTI Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), news agency ANI reported. 

India Tv - BS Yediyurappa has been accused of sexual assault by a 17-year-old.

Image Source : ANIBS Yediyurappa has been accused of sexual assault by a 17-year-old.

A complaint was filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, accusing the former Chief Minister of sexual assault during a meeting related to official matters on February 2. Subsequently, the Sadashivanagar Police initiated a case against Yediyurappa under section 8 of POCSO (sexual assault) and section 354 A (sexual harassment). 

Yediyurappa reacts to accusation

Meanwhile, reacting to the accusation, Yediyurappa said the woman had come to his house to seek some help a few days ago.  "A few days ago a woman came to my house. She was crying saying that there was some problem. I asked her what was the matter and I personally called the police commissioner about the matter and told him to help her. Later, the woman started talking against me. I have brought this matter to the attention of the police commissioner. Yesterday police filed a complaint against me. Let's see what happens next, I can't say that there is a political motive behind this," he added. 

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said this is a sensitive matter but there is no political angle to this. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Karnataka News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement