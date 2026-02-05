Bomb threats sent to Japanese and Italian Consulates in Bengaluru, probe on

Bengaluru Police have launched an investigation after bomb threat emails were sent to the Consulate General of Japan and the Consulate General of Italy in the city on last month. The threats, which originated from the same suspicious email address on January 29, prompted heightened security measures at both diplomatic missions.

The first complaint was filed by the security officer of the Consulate General of Japan, located near Cubbon Park. According to the complaint, a bomb threat email was received at 5.32 am on January 29 from the address gaina_ramesh@outlook.com.

In a similar incident, the Consulate General of Italy on Richmond Road also received a threat email the same morning at 5.25 am. The security officer reported that the email, sent by a person identifying himself as “Ramesh” from the same Outlook account, was addressed to the consulate’s visa and consular sections. The message stated, "5 RDX to blast in Italy Consulate, Bengaluru at 1 PM. Evacuate Diplomats by 10 AM!"

The Bengaluru police are working with the Cyber Crime Wing to trace the origin and IP address linked to the email account. While the threats are suspected to be hoaxes aimed at creating panic, security has been tightened at both consulates as a precaution.