Boiler explosion at sugar factory in Karnataka's Belagavi kills two, six injured The explosion caused molten hot material from the boiler to spill onto workers who were on duty at the time. The sudden release of extreme heat left several workers badly burned.

Bengaluru:

At least two workers were killed and six others sustained severe burn injuries after a boiler exploded at a sugar factory in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Wednesday, police officials said. The incident occurred around 2 pm at the Inamdar Sugar Factory located in Marakumbi village of Bailhongal taluk, triggering panic among workers and nearby residents.

Molten material fell on workers

According to the police, the explosion caused molten hot material from the boiler to spill onto workers who were on duty at the time. The sudden release of extreme heat left several workers badly burned.

“Two workers died on the spot, while six others were seriously injured. The condition of four injured workers is critical,” officials said.

One of the injured workers was admitted to the Bailhongal Government Hospital, while the remaining injured were shifted to a private hospital in Belagavi for advanced treatment. Authorities temporarily cleared traffic routes to ensure swift medical evacuation. Doctors said the injured are receiving intensive care, and efforts are underway to stabilise those with critical burns.

Police register case, investigation underway

Belagavi Superintendent of Police K. Ramrajan said a case has been registered and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the boiler explosion.

“We are examining whether there was any technical fault or negligence. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” he said. The sugar factory is owned by Vikram Inamdar and comes under the jurisdiction of the Muragod police station.