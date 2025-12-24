BJP wins all town panchayat elections in four urban local bodies, two ward by-polls in Karnataka BJP won elections in Bajape, Kinnigoli, Manki and Bashettihalli across the Bhatkal, Moodbidre and Doddaballapura Assembly constituencies, along with the two ward by-elections in Doddaballapura and Turvihala.

Bengaluru:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (December 24) registered a massive victory in the town panchayat elections held across four urban local bodies in Karnataka, along with winning two ward-level by-polls. The elections, conducted on December 21, were held for the first time after the upgradation of several gram panchayats into town panchayats four years ago.

BJP emerges winner

In the Bajpe town panchayat in Dakshina Kannada district, where elections were held for 19 seats, the BJP secured a clear majority by winning 11 seats. The Congress managed to win four seats, while the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) bagged three seats. One seat was won by an independent candidate.

Bajpe Town Panchayat was formed in 2021 following the merger of Bajpe and Malavoor gram panchayats.

In Kinnigoli town panchayat, also located in Dakshina Kannada district, the BJP won 10 of the 18 seats, while the Congress secured the remaining eight. Kinnigoli town panchayat was created by merging the gram panchayats of Kinnigoli, Mennabettu, and Kateel.

In the Uttara Kannada district, the BJP emerged victorious in Manki Town Panchayat by winning 12 of the 20 wards, while the Congress won eight seats. Similarly, in Bengaluru Rural district, the BJP dominated the Bashettihalli Town Panchayat, winning 15 of the 19 wards. The Congress secured three seats, while one ward went to an independent candidate.

The BJP also performed strongly in local body by-elections. In Bengaluru Rural district, the party won Ward No. 21 within the Doddaballapur municipal limits. In Raichur district, the BJP emerged victorious in Ward No. 4 of Turvihala Town Panchayat.

Vijayendra Yediyurappa cites anti-incumbency against Congress

Reacting to the results, BJP Karnataka unit president Vijayendra Yediyurappa said the victories reflected public dissatisfaction with the Congress government's performance. He said voters had rejected what he termed as the Congress government's failures and misgovernance across Karnataka, including in Bhatkal, which is represented by a Congress minister.

"The resounding BJP victories in the 4 Urban Local Body (Town Panchayat) elections in Bajape, Kinnigoli, Manki, and Bashettihalli across the Bhatkal, Moodbidre, and Doddaballapura Assembly constituencies, along with the two ward by-elections in Doddaballapura and Turvihala, reflect the people's clear rejection of the Congress government's failures and misgovernance in Karnataka. Even in Bhatkal, represented by a Minister from Congress, voters decisively rejected the ruling party, underscoring the strong anti-incumbency sentiment across the State," he said.

Yediyurappa added that the results reaffirmed people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Viksit Bharat” vision and their preference for development, stability, and good governance.

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh also lauded the party's performance, calling it part of a broader winning streak in local body elections across the country. "BJP continues its winning streak in local body elections across the country. Today it is, Karnataka under Congress rule with a ballot paper," Santosh posted on X.

He further added, "Team BJP under state president B Y Vijayendra wins all five Town Panchayat and two ward by-elections convincingly."

