BJP targets Priyank in contractor suicide case, asks if Constitution applies to Mallikarjun Kharge's family

A contractor's alleged suicide has stirred political altercation in Karnataka as the opposition BJP on Sunday hit out at Priyank Kharge asking if the Constitution does not apply to the family of the Congress president. In a statement, Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, alleged that Priyank Kharge, the Congress president's son and state minister, was responsible for the suicide of Bidar-based civil contractor Sachin Panchal.

Demanding Priyank's resignation, the statement read, "Does Ambedkar’s Constitution not apply to the Kharge family? Priyank Kharge, who preaches to everyone, should resign and demonstrate morality." Ashoka further claimed Priyank's close associates were involved in the death of contractor Sachin Panchal.

Contractor dies by suicide, not mentions Priyank's close aide

On Thursday, contractor Sachin Panchal allegedly ended his life by lying down in front of an approaching train. In his alleged suicide note, Panchal held Raju Kapanur, Priyank’s close aide, responsible for his death, accusing him of issuing death threats over money.

Raju gave supari to kill BJP MLA: party's state chief

The note also reveals alarming information that Raju had given ‘Supari’ (contract killing) to kill BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu and leaders Chandu Patil, Manikantha Rathod and Andola Swami, as claimed by BJP state president B Y Vijayendra. After the suicide note came to light, the BJP hit out at Priyank demanding CBI probe into the case. However, the Congress minister has dismissed the allegation, stating that his name was not mentioned in the suicide note and called for a police investigation into the matter.

Action so far

So far, an FIR has been registered against Raju and five others in connection to the threats to the BJP MLA. The Karnataka government has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved family of Panchal. Meanwhile, Bidar District-In Charge Minister, Eshwar Khandre said the Government Railway Police (GRP) is probing the suicide case and the government would also consider handing over the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

(With inputs from agencies)