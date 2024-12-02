'Commitment to fight for Hindutva will remain unwavering': Basanagouda after BJP issues show cause notice

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP MLA Basanagouda

BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil Yatnal on Monday said that his commitment to fight for Hindutva and against Waqf Board, dynastic politics will remain unwavering. His statement came after the BJP issued him a show cause notice for remarks against the state-level party leadership.

In a post on X, Yatnal said, "I will respond to the notice issued by the BJP Disciplinary Committee Chairman, while also presenting the facts regarding the current state of the BJP in Karnataka. My commitment to the fight for Hindutva, opposition to corruption, Waqf-related issues, and dynasty politics will remain unwavering."

Show cause notice to Yatnal

Earlier on Sunday, the BJP issued a show-cause notice to Yatnal for making remarks against state-level party leadership. The show cause notice states, "Your continuing tirade against the state-level party leadership and your defiance of party directives and making public pronouncements and stance in contravention of the party's official stand on all matters of political and public importance has been reported in media as well as by different party forums."

"It is also a matter of great concern that despite having been issued a show cause notice several times in the past and your assurances of good conduct, the acts of indiscipline continue unabated," the notice added.

The party stressed that because of his seniority and standing in the party, the Central Disciplinary Committee took a lenient view on the explanations submitted by him in the past.

"False and veiled allegations levelled by you against the party leaders together with defiance of the official stand of the party on matters of political and public importance, constitute a serious breach of the party discipline as defined in Article XXV of BJP Party Rules 'Breach of Discipline section (a) and (1). Please show cause as to why the party should not take disciplinary action against you. Your explanation should be submitted to the undersigned no later than ten days from the receipt of this notice," the notice further read.

What the controversy is?

Notably, MLA Yatnal had proposed a public awareness campaign in favour of the amendments to the Waqf Bill to which several party leaders objected. He was urged to refrain from organising any independent event.

Earlier in December 2023, he alleged an embezzlement of Rs 40,000 crores under the Yediyurappa government in the state during the first wave of Covid-19, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal warned that he would expose the "irregularities," if expelled from the party.

(With inputs from ANI)