BJP leader CP Yogeeshwara resigns from Karnataka Legislative Council ahead of bypolls, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP Leader and Karnataka Legislative Council member CP Yogeeshwar tendered his resignation for Legislative Council membership in Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti's residence.

BJP leader C P Yogeeshwara announced his resignation from the Karnataka Legislative Council on Monday, signaling his intent to contest the upcoming Assembly by-election in the Channapatna segment scheduled for November 13. This resignation comes as the BJP has ceded the Channapatna seat to its alliance partner, the JD(S).

Yogeeshwara, an actor-turned-politician, expressed his desire to run as an independent candidate. He plans to make a final decision after consulting with his supporters and party workers. Despite the party's alliance with JD(S), he has appealed to BJP leadership for a ticket to contest the polls. "I have worked for the party for many years, and the people of our taluk will ensure my victory," he stated, emphasising his commitment to the BJP.

The Channapatna seat became vacant following the election of H D Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) state president, to the Lok Sabha. In the wake of this vacancy, by-elections will also be held for the Sandur and Shiggaon Assembly segments, where the BJP has already announced candidates.

Yogeeshwara clarified that he has not resigned from the BJP and is hopeful about contesting as a candidate from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, he acknowledged that the final candidate for Channapatna would be announced by Kumaraswamy, leading to uncertainty about his chances.

There were initial discussions about Yogeeshwara running on a JD(S) ticket, but he has indicated a preference for the BJP nomination. He noted, “While I have no issue contesting as a JD(S) candidate, my supporters have been against this alliance for nearly 25 years.”

Kumaraswamy is reportedly considering fielding his son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, for the Channapatna seat, complicating Yogeeshwara’s aspirations. Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost in the 2023 Assembly elections from the neighbouring Ramanagara segment and is keen on regaining political ground.

Speculation has also arisen regarding a potential shift for Yogeeshwara to the Congress party, with some suggesting he could be a candidate for them. However, Yogeeshwara has denied having any contact with Congress leaders regarding this possibility.

The last date for filing nominations for the by-poll is October 25, with the final date for withdrawal set for October 30. As the political landscape evolves in Karnataka, the focus will remain on whether Yogeeshwara will secure a candidacy that aligns with his long-standing connections in the region.