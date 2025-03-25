BJP issues show cause notice to five Karnataka leaders, gives 72 hours to respond Katta Subramanya Naidu, MP Renukacharya, BP Harish, Shivaram Hebbar and ST Somshekhar are the five leaders who have been served show cause notice by the BJP.

BJP said that they have been given 72 hours to explain why the party should not take action against them. The notices have been issued by Om Pathak, member secretary, BJP's central disciplinary committee.

The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seen factionalism, with a rebel faction conveying its opposition to state president BY Vijayendra and seeking his removal.Supporters of Vijayendra have also been making statements against Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and other dissident leaders and seeking action against them.

Some of their statements have been seen to be critical of the party leadership.Katta Subramanya Naidu, MP Renukacharya, BP Harish are seen to be close to Vijayendra. While Subramanya Naidu and Renukacharya are former ministers, Harish is an MLA.Sources said that the party leadership had been contemplating action against Shivaram Hebbar and ST Somshekhar for their "anti-party" remarks.

Vijayendra had earlier said that the party would act against the two MLAs for "unwarranted comments". The two MLAs are seen to be close to top Congress leaders in the state.The BJP sent identical show cause notices to the five leaders.

"Your unwarranted comments on the party's internal affairs in public forums are in clear contravention of the discipline code as enshrined in the Bharatiya Janata Party constitution and rules. Going public on organizational matters amounts to a breach of party discipline as enshrined in Article XXV 'Breach of Discipline' sections (d) & (f)," the notice said.

"Please note that in the event of non-receipt of your explanation within the time stipulated herein, the Central Disciplinary Committee may assume that you have nothing to say, and it may proceed to take a final view in the matter," it added.